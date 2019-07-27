Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Position by $4.41 Million; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased by $14.59 Million Its Holding

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 100,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.76M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.89M, up from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 794,915 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 162,883 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $57.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 151,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 239,613 shares to 258,892 shares, valued at $34.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).