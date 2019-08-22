Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) as Share Value Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $628,245

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,012 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 33,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $161.48. About 691,553 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 130,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 215,005 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 02/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Names Elizabeth Hansen as Chief Compliance Officer; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Wendy J. Hills Steps Down as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Net $46.3M; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282459 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT521; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 16/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Holding in Marrone Bio (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35,905 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $225.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 2.06 million shares. Schroder Inv Management holds 15,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Advisory Service Llc has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). New Jersey-based Systematic Lp has invested 0.09% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 25,810 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,160 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 10,437 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 11,910 shares. 49,323 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Llc. 104 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waddell & Reed, Inc. Introduces New Advisory Program – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed Has A 5.9% Dividend Yield, But Is It A Value Stock Or A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Celebrates International Women’s Day with CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusionâ„¢ Pledge and Partnership with Rock The Street, Wall Street – Business Wire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,170 shares to 235,157 shares, valued at $56.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (NYSE:MLM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 0.85% or 654,267 shares. Strategic Fincl holds 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,138 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0.02% or 160 shares. 14,593 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru accumulated 1.34% or 39,966 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Factory Mutual holds 91,100 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 23,315 shares. At Comml Bank owns 5,118 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,948 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,700 shares. 1,752 are owned by Addison. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation holds 18,963 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Guyasuta reported 6,046 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.