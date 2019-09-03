Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) as Share Price Declined; Mitchell Group Cut Superior Energy Services (SPN) Holding by $661,900

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 165,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 429,845 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 595,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Superior Energy Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 16.02% or $0.0536 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2812. About 1.49M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 429,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 5.55M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.11 million, down from 5.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 297,393 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,003 shares to 556,913 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 59,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.