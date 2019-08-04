Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by $52.52 Million as Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Declined, First American Bank Has Cut Position

First American Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 5,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 119,019 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 124,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38M shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 277,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 569,015 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.06M, down from 846,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52 million shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price by 3,115 shares to 90,479 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dodge & Cox (DODIX) by 62,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Generation Co Llc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 68,514 shares. Montag A Assocs Incorporated invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested in 2.57% or 50,042 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc owns 6,971 shares. 260,888 were reported by Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc. 4,689 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.46 million shares. Cypress Capital Gp has invested 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blue Cap has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northeast Mngmt reported 183,102 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Com holds 17,251 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.02M shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc invested in 0.06% or 4,095 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $771,429 activity. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,003 shares to 556,913 shares, valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.67% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.78% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 686,757 shares. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited, a Singapore-based fund reported 68,314 shares. Edge Wealth accumulated 3,161 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The New York-based Park Avenue Secs has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 16,859 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.43% or 109,182 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,123 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 6,565 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.2% or 1,963 shares. 1,921 were accumulated by Janney Management Lc. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or stated it has 2.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Keating Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

