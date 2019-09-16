Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Price Declined While Shikiar Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 535,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.02 million, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 1.06 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 114,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 105,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 271,750 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 165,198 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $239.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack And Mgmt holds 0.16% or 1,558 shares. Capital World Investors holds 0.52% or 15.92M shares. 58,201 are owned by Willingdon Wealth. Madden Advisory has 3,861 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.11% or 2,000 shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Colony Group Inc Llc invested in 78,260 shares. Fiera Capital holds 2.86% or 5.42 million shares in its portfolio. Payden Rygel accumulated 192,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 2.66 million shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation has 0.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.75% or 91,989 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 67,365 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt holds 43,082 shares. Moreover, Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,441 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.