Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Its Federated Investors (FII) Stake as Stock Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 5.14M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc. (FII) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 44,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.64M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 324,505 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35,905 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $225.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.