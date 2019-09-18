Burgundy Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $6.15 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.20 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 6.55M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 32,029 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.80M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ems Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 668,510 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bamco Ny has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hm Payson And owns 64,024 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Com stated it has 1,231 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Systematic Fincl Management LP invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,137 shares. Scge Mngmt LP accumulated 500,000 shares or 4.82% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 5.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 74,232 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt accumulated 1,443 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ashfield Ltd Com accumulated 1.17% or 56,601 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Invest has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc by 288,191 shares to 49,569 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 43,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 759,079 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Johnson Financial Grp accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Group One Trading LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 186,151 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 19,633 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Comm reported 106,845 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 247,970 shares. York Management Global Ltd Liability Company holds 3.36% or 3.61 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 811,921 shares. 184 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 15,260 shares.