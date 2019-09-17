Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reconfirmed by Exane BNP Paribas; With GBX 2050.00 Target; Option Care Health, Inc. (BIOS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioScrip has $4 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $3.83’s average target is 9.12% above currents $3.51 stock price. BioScrip had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy”. The stock of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. See Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) latest ratings:

Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY) had its stock rating noted as “Neutral” by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. Exane BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 2050.00 target price on the 9.00 billion GBP market cap company or -5.09% downside potential. This was disclosed in an analyst note on Tuesday, 17 September.

The stock increased 2.29% or GBX 49 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2187. About 118,891 shares traded. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Burberry Group PLC has GBX 2350 highest and GBX 1800 lowest target. GBX 2033.33’s average target is -7.03% below currents GBX 2187 stock price. Burberry Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) earned “Outperform” rating by Mainfirst on Thursday, July 4. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by BNP Paribas. Jefferies downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and GBX 2000 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs upgraded Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of 9.00 billion GBP. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It has a 26.77 P/E ratio. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Option Care Health, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 96.75 million shares or 0.75% less from 97.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Coliseum Cap Mgmt Limited holds 1.59% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) or 1.89 million shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). D E Shaw And holds 0.01% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) or 1.90M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 3,984 shares in its portfolio. Venor Mngmt L P invested in 12.33 million shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,709 shares. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.04% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 31,012 shares. American Intl Gru holds 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) or 78,327 shares. 51,622 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.09% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Invesco Ltd holds 208,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 107,300 shares.

BioScrip, Inc. provides home infusion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The firm engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. It currently has negative earnings. It is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.