Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY) Got Higher Credit Suisse Rating And GBX 2650.00 Target; AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS (AMBS) Sellers Decreased By 53.65% Their Shorts

In a a research note issued to clients on 20 September, Credit Suisse has upgraded Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY) stock to a “Outperform” and has set a 12 month target at GBX 2650.00. Credit Suisse’s target is 22.12% from BRBY’s last price.

AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:AMBS) had a decrease of 53.65% in short interest. AMBS’s SI was 10,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 53.65% from 23,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 15.76% or $0.0031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0166. About 705,301 shares traded or 126.27% up from the average. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of 8.96 billion GBP. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

Among 7 analysts covering Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Burberry Group PLC has GBX 2650 highest and GBX 1800 lowest target. GBX 2105.71’s average target is -3.36% below currents GBX 2179 stock price. Burberry Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 20. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. BNP Paribas maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 2050 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and GBX 2000 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Mainfirst. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BRBY in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock increased 2.20% or GBX 47 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2179. About 267,869 shares traded. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company has market cap of $2.71 million. The companyÂ’s diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation test, a diagnostic blood test for AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion.