Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL) Neutral Rating Kept at UBS; The TP is Set to GBX 2250.00; Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Xencor (XNCR) Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock declined 2.66%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 3.04 million shares with $94.32M value, down from 3.08M last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 284,018 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

London: In a report issued to investors and clients on Wednesday, 10 July, UBS maintained their Neutral rating on shares of Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL). They currently have a GBX 2250.00 target price per share on the company. UBS’s target means a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s close price.

Redmile Group Llc increased Invitae Corp stake by 848,800 shares to 1.37 million valued at $32.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regenxbio Inc stake by 65,600 shares and now owns 1.42M shares. Teladoc Health Inc was raised too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. The insider STAFFORD JOHN S III bought $377,587.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Sell” rating and $21 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Ameritas Invest has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 3,865 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 8.44M shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 72,382 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,713 shares. Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,069 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Alliancebernstein LP reported 65,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 18,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 141,619 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 95,160 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 4.40 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership reported 422,325 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 236,899 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Among 4 analysts covering Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bunzl PLC has GBX 2700 highest and GBX 2050 lowest target. GBX 2050’s average target is -1.91% below currents GBX 2090 stock price. Bunzl PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) rating on Thursday, April 18. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 2550 target. The stock of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 31. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of 6.98 billion GBP. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, food service disposables, light and heavy catering equipment, napkins, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as leisure sector. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. The firm also offers films, labels, counter-service packaging, take-out, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationeries, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, organic food outlets, and others.