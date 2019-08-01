Bunge Ltd (BG) to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019; Rbf Capital Has Upped Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) stake by 28.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 220,064 shares as Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)’s stock declined 22.78%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 991,501 shares with $3.27M value, up from 771,437 last quarter. Lee Enterprises Inc now has $125.26M valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 173,658 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Monday, February 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 188,415 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 10,680 shares. 4,729 were reported by Dubuque Financial Bank &. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 120 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc reported 71,586 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 198,089 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 359 shares. 20,808 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Lc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 184 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 309 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 9,556 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ci Invests, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 424,663 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 27.69 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of stock. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) stake by 178,161 shares to 50,000 valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) was reduced too.