Bunge Ltd (BG) to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019; Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Sellers Increased By 15.76% Their Shorts

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) had an increase of 15.76% in short interest. PAM’s SI was 415,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.76% from 359,100 shares previously. With 351,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s short sellers to cover PAM’s short positions. The SI to Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A.’s float is 0.92%. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 532,205 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:BG) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Bunge Ltd’s current price of $55.84 translates into 0.90% yield. Bunge Ltd’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. May 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 583,429 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 26.46 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% or 18,267 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 176,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 76,556 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 132,836 shares. Becker Capital Management reported 519,015 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 84,668 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc reported 400 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 67,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 5,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 20,808 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Lc. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,487 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 5,262 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 2.22M shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 8,957 shares.