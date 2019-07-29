Bunge Ltd (BG) to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019; Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Shorts Increased By 6.16%

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:BG) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Bunge Ltd’s current price of $56.93 translates into 0.88% yield. Bunge Ltd’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. May 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 974,612 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) had an increase of 6.16% in short interest. NCBS’s SI was 212,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.16% from 199,800 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s short sellers to cover NCBS’s short positions. The SI to Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s float is 2.6%. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.48. About 18,464 shares traded. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 9.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 22,266 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 13,600 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 38,408 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Advsr Asset Incorporated has 31,736 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt accumulated 519,015 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 241,172 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments owns 12,786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.05 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 26.98 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

