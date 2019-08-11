Bunge Ltd (BG) to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019; GLUCOSE HEALTH (GLUC) Shorts Decreased By 48.62%

GLUCOSE HEALTH INC (OTCMKTS:GLUC) had a decrease of 48.62% in short interest. GLUC’s SI was 9,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 48.62% from 18,100 shares previously. With 11,800 avg volume, 1 days are for GLUCOSE HEALTH INC (OTCMKTS:GLUC)’s short sellers to cover GLUC’s short positions. The stock increased 7.53% or $0.0119 during the last trading session, reaching $0.17. About 500 shares traded. Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:BG) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Bunge Ltd’s current price of $57.22 translates into 0.87% yield. Bunge Ltd’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. May 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 686,495 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. The company has market cap of $772,702. The Company’s principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. It currently has negative earnings. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 20,037 shares. Blackrock holds 8.80 million shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Com has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bogle Inv Management L P De accumulated 236,618 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 34,953 shares. Optimum Invest reported 300 shares stake. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 89,634 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0% stake. Moore Capital Management L P owns 1.09% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 665,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 67,375 shares stake. Signaturefd Llc has 262 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,408 shares. Cwm Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited has $72 highest and $65 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 19.42% above currents $57.22 stock price. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Monday, February 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was made by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.