Bunge LTD (BG) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Trimmed Position; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Value Rose, Brookside Capital Management Has Lowered by $380,558 Its Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 8,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,475 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, down from 273,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 4.82M shares traded or 112.21% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 102,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,891 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 133,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.59 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 62,800 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 76,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Binance Crypto Exchange Announces $81 Million Bitcoin Transfer – Bloomberg” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bunge Partners with Field to Market to Seamlessly Integrate Outcomes-Based Sustainability Metrics into Centerfield Program – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Floods Raising Freight Rates, Washing Away Revenues – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Becomes First Agribusiness Company to Join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 42.20 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) April 2019 DARTs Decrease 5% From March – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to Combine 4 Private-Investing Units – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy E-Trade (ETFC) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E-Trade (ETFC) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Muted Trading Income Hurt E*TRADE’s (ETFC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. 2,200 shares were bought by Chersi Robert J, worth $101,734. On Saturday, February 9 Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 45,724 shares.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.13M for 10.14 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.