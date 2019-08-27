Bunge LTD (BG) Shareholder American National Bank Increased Its Position; As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Diligent Investors Lifted by $593,967 Its Position

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 3.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

American National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 18,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 52,350 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 34,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.11M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc owns 752,938 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 225,666 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp has 2,625 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt has invested 3.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Finemark Bancorporation Trust accumulated 49,547 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Co has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 92,025 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Company holds 6,601 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 81,470 shares. Icon Advisers Company reported 211,300 shares. Cap Glob Invsts owns 10.55M shares. Twin Cap Mgmt accumulated 160,859 shares. Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Orrstown Fincl Incorporated owns 7,341 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 826,221 shares. Hudock Group Lc reported 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 186,102 shares to 35 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litespeed Management Ltd Company reported 153,500 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 12,786 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.12% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Lesa Sroufe And has 2.31% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guggenheim Limited Co holds 290,363 shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 631 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The Oregon-based Becker Capital Management Inc has invested 1.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 300 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability owns 132,836 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 169,181 shares. Wellington Group Llp owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 43,235 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 23,077 shares.