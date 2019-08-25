Bunge LTD (BG) Share Price Rose While Capital Innovations Lifted Position by $425,590; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bollard Group Decreased Its Holding by $2.26 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Bancorp stated it has 52,350 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability owns 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,145 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Estabrook stated it has 1,500 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 80 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 318,450 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5,750 shares. 16,108 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.12% or 918,600 shares. Natixis has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Colrain Cap Limited Liability Company has 4.97% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 50,100 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus owns 62,877 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million.

