Bunge LTD (BG) Position Upped by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc; Mobile Mini (MINI) Holder Bislett Management Increased Position by $1.26 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 33,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 474,817 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.45M, up from 440,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 22,013 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-Corbion and Bunge sign interim-agreement regarding the acquisition of Bunge’s stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02 million, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 5,950 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Financial holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 45 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 27,895 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.01% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 686,500 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. J Goldman Company Lp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc accumulated 101,182 shares. Moreover, Alberta Mgmt Corp has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 50,100 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lpl Fincl Limited Company reported 4,746 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 2,888 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 7,479 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 14,143 shares in its portfolio. Fairpointe Capital Lc reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Communication has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 56,348 shares. Pacific Global Management has 53,976 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 3.49M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 27,939 shares. 766,271 were reported by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Amer Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 33,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 69,763 shares. D E Shaw & owns 254,350 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 81,878 shares. 1.09 million were reported by Riverbridge Prns Lc. Raymond James And Associate reported 9,268 shares.