Bunge LTD (BG) Position Held by American National Bank; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Increased Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $2.61 Million as Share Value Rose

American National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 18,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 52,350 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 34,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 463.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 26,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 32,760 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 5,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. Shares for $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,265 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 0.68% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,888 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.07 million shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 7,549 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop holds 0.08% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 6,700 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.41M shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 53,405 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited invested in 136,816 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 2.67M shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 16,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 25,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 18,688 shares to 3,658 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,468 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings Are Poised to Grow – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 27,251 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & stated it has 114,446 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Ltd Co reported 4,155 shares. Adage Partners Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 152,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 105,652 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 23,595 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 40,171 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 49,368 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.2% or 854,065 shares in its portfolio. 181,266 were reported by Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt. Hendershot Invs reported 0.98% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 55,632 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Lc owns 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 33,108 shares.