Bunge LTD (BG) Holder American National Bank Upped Holding by $967,515; Welch Group Decreased Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Position as Shares Rose

American National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 18,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 52,350 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 34,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 29/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 29; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 9,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 355,931 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, down from 365,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.12 million shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. On Thursday, May 23 CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 160,000 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,978 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 300 are owned by Optimum Invest Advisors. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.45% or 40,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bluefin Trading Ltd Com accumulated 0.1% or 12,498 shares. 150 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Daiwa Group Inc accumulated 5,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 8,500 were accumulated by Lumina Fund Mgmt Lc. Allstate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 765,155 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The Illinois-based Pentwater Capital LP has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Litespeed Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 8.27% or 153,500 shares.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $151.06M for 27.66 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Adjusting Associates LLP – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Agreement to Acquire Minority Stake in Renomia as – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Gillis, Ellis & Baker, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.