Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) Position Has Increased by Sandler Capital Management; 683 Capital Management Lifted Position in Pg&E (PCG)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 94.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 121,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, up from 128,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07M, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23.

