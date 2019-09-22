Bunge Limited Com (BG) Stock Price Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.82 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Decreased Stake by $45.65 Million as Share Value Declined

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited Com (BG) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 142,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 94,366 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 236,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 1.13M shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 426,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 62,862 shares to 212,720 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 272,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $79.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.02 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.