Bunge Limited Com (BG) Share Price Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Holding by $7.82 Million; As News New (NWS) Share Value Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Decreased Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited Com (BG) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 142,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 94,366 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 236,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 2.09 million shares traded or 93.31% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – REG-Corbion and Bunge sign interim-agreement regarding the acquisition of Bunge’s stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 440,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The hedge fund held 343,658 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, down from 783,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 342,855 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. 20,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.05M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Company has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Company reported 53,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 159,683 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,313 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amg Funds Limited Liability Com invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Alpine Global Management Limited Liability Company reported 15,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 154,406 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). M&T Commercial Bank owns 8,407 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability has 46,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 287,376 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 54 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 2,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobi Shs by 79,897 shares to 936,791 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Selling marketing operation would be positive for News Corp. – JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Housing Market Deja Vu – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Housing Inventory Declines for First Time in a Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “News Corp. prepares news app answer to Google, Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education Release 2020 U.S. College Rankings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.