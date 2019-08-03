Bunge Limited (Call) (BG) Stake Held by Millennium Management Llc; Shareholder Alpha Windward Increased Flowers Foods (FLO) Position

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 1580.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 24,243 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 866,936 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) (BG) by 39.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 75,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33 million, up from 194,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 892,009 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 9,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe & has 2.31% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1.96 million shares. Vanguard Gp owns 12.77 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Fincl Corp In invested in 370 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc has 5,500 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com invested 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Numerixs Invest Technology reported 9,234 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hrt Financial Lc stated it has 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Alpine Management Ltd Com has 0.38% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 25,000 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 1.77M shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 23,199 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 46 shares. 2.22M were reported by Northern Corporation.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. $8.16M worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT) by 25,313 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 599,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,161 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated owns 87,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 1.17% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 243,554 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 49,256 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.14% or 2.87M shares in its portfolio. 10,911 were reported by Provise Mgmt Grp. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Amg Natl Trust Savings Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 45,797 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 183,627 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 705 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel stated it has 190,358 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Art Advsr Llc stated it has 0.06% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). World Asset Management owns 11,514 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity.