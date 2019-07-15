Bunge Limited (Call) (BG) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised Its Stake; Fleetcor Technolog (FLT) Share Value Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Boosted by $417,708 Its Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) (BG) by 119.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 290,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 533,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31M, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 81,557 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technolog (FLT) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 1,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,178 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 16,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technolog for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $289.39. About 148,974 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (Put) (NYSE:OSK) by 5,500 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.16M shares, and cut its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Lc accumulated 132,836 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.07% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 80,089 shares. Soros Fund Management Llc has 0.31% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 41,915 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 0% stake. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sei has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gotham Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 29,496 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pillar Pacific Capital Lc invested in 5,750 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 9,348 shares to 84,103 shares, valued at $73.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,411 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Out.