Bunge Limited (BG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR)

As Farm Products companies, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge Limited 54 0.17 N/A 1.76 33.27 Limoneira Company 21 2.44 N/A 0.15 131.06

Table 1 demonstrates Bunge Limited and Limoneira Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Limoneira Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bunge Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bunge Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bunge Limited and Limoneira Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.4% Limoneira Company 0.00% 1.2% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Bunge Limited’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Limoneira Company has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bunge Limited is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Limoneira Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Bunge Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Limoneira Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Bunge Limited and Limoneira Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Limoneira Company 0 1 1 2.50

Limoneira Company on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 26.12% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of Bunge Limited shares and 59.5% of Limoneira Company shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of Bunge Limited shares. Competitively, Limoneira Company has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bunge Limited 2.74% 3.8% 12.02% 7.39% -14.29% 9.34% Limoneira Company 7.2% 1.12% -12.97% -8.76% -23.21% 1.23%

For the past year Bunge Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Limoneira Company.

Summary

Bunge Limited beats Limoneira Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others. It has approximately 4,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura and Tulare Counties in California and in Yuma County, Arizona. The Other Agribusiness segment grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, olives, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,000 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,400 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and approximately 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment rents residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility consisting of a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.