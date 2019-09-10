Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $943,400 Its Holding; Colgate (CL) Holding Upped by Investec Asset Management Ltd

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.69 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 2.16M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 499,426 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 10,054 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 5,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 26,520 shares. Verition Fund has 63,383 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 309 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 31,396 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 34,615 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 1.07 million shares. Baystate Wealth Llc has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 12,188 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. Heartland owns 85,918 shares. Adage Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 1.89 million shares. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 9,345 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $82.65M for 23.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 523,461 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $148.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 62,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,097 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

