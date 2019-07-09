Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose While Mcclain Value Management Trimmed by $460,941 Its Position; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding in Pfizer (Call) (PFE) by $5.46 Million as Share Value Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (PFE) by 46.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 6.27 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 254,221 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca reported 30,130 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 132,030 shares in its portfolio. 230,848 are held by First Trust Advsr Lp. First National Tru invested in 19,803 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Com reported 9,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 7,493 shares. 1.59 million are owned by Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns 23,199 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 34,953 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 5,073 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 324,200 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 290,363 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 43.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.95 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,806 shares to 78,806 shares, valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc (Call) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.