Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose While Litespeed Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Smead Capital Management Boosted Lennar (LEN) Stake by $692,860

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 808,383 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 2.11 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,672 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $65.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 25,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 54,272 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 29,862 shares. Kj Harrison reported 36,050 shares. Carroll Assocs accumulated 86 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 12,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Management invested in 0.04% or 30,657 shares. Utah Retirement owns 53,164 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Strs Ohio owns 42,559 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru owns 1,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,746 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank owns 39,908 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Be An Early Investor In Mortgage Insurance Stocks, Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank holds 8,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Regions holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 150 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,838 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc accumulated 400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 103,045 shares. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca reported 30,130 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 83,180 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 31,067 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Assetmark owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.31 million shares.