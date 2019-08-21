Bunge Limited (BG) Stake Upped by Litespeed Management Llc; As Abm Industries (ABM) Market Valuation Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Its Stake

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 912,946 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 21,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 990,610 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 117,424 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares to 51,849 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 16.67 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

