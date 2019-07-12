Bunge Limited (BG) Stake Has Boosted by Litespeed Management Llc; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Value Declined, Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Holding

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 499,298 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 221,006 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,666 shares to 40,095 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).