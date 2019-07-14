Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose While Soros Fund Management Cut by $2.65 Million Its Stake; Equitec Specialists Has Raised Its Holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) by $5.40 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 1.10 million shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,648 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 43.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.