Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose While Mcclain Value Management Cut Stake; Carret Asset Management Upped Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding by $311,100

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 729,375 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 2.67M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares to 47,411 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,771 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

