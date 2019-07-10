Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Has Boosted Holding by $919,497; Addenda Capital Position in Enbridge (ENB) Has Increased by $10.71 Million

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 710,775 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 297,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.97M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 2.12 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “High-Yield TFSA Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Energy Stocks Hitting New 90-Day Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Play the TSX Index Recovery With These 3 Oil & Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 TSX Index Stocks With 4-6% Dividend Yields and 30% Upside Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares to 27,568 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 33,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,800 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group holds 0% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 8,189 shares. One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sarasin & Llp owns 55,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 22,710 are held by Cap Innovations Ltd Company. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Advisory Serv Networks reported 0% stake. Daiwa Secs Inc invested in 0% or 5,838 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fruth Investment Mgmt owns 27,541 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Howe Rusling Inc invested in 182,026 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 11,000 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 38,408 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Partners with Field to Market to Seamlessly Integrate Outcomes-Based Sustainability Metrics into Centerfield Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.