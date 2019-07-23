Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $3.74 Million as Share Value Rose; Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 500.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 70,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,668 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 14,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 782,434 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.43M market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 75,584 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 36.42% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EBITDA $105.3M; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Limited Com owns 13,313 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mufg Americas Corporation reported 631 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hilltop Holdg holds 6,700 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 3.16% or 42,349 shares. 100 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 55,862 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.02% or 519,015 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 23,299 shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 130,412 shares. Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 295,139 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 5.72 million shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hrt Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 6,822 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 22,420 shares to 56,172 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 37,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,971 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Ozk.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 198,400 shares to 481,052 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 252,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc..