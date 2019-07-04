Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Upped Its Holding by $1.11 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 1048.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,962 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Ltd Llc stated it has 20,625 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Headinvest Lc invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company owns 37,023 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 166,938 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 13,271 were reported by Shufro Rose & Company Lc. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mgmt has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greylin Invest Mangement reported 13,720 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs accumulated 21,681 shares. Sabal Tru Co has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory Rech accumulated 32,867 shares. Washington Bankshares has 53,956 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 25,651 are held by Csat Inv Advisory L P. 1.82 million are held by Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 257,439 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,000 shares to 8,170 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,929 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million.