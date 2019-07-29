Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Trimmed Its Holding; The Hershey Company (HSY) Stake Held by Oakbrook Investments Llc

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 974,612 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 103.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 7,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,070 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 1.47M shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $262.46 million activity.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6,970 shares to 6,940 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 37,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,964 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 220.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $45.27 million for 44.48 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.