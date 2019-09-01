Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Stake by $460,941 as Market Valuation Rose; Chartist Raised Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Share Value Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 08/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 8; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 9 shares to 3,083 shares, valued at $290.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE).

