Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Stake; Horizon Investments Lifted Global Pmts Com (GPN) Position by $544,160; Share Value Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 13,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 119,624 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, down from 132,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 743,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc Com (GPN) by 183.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 5,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $166.08. About 1.22 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 11.02M shares. Hartline Invest Corporation has 52,528 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. North Mngmt Corp owns 4,436 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has 264,893 shares. Stellar Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 28,494 shares. 53,989 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma. Raymond James Tru Na owns 1,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Llp reported 3,005 shares. Girard Prtnrs invested in 8,385 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 39,355 shares stake. Hartford Communications invested in 0.15% or 33,615 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.08% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 6,751 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38,438 shares to 15,274 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,321 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 13,374 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 5.99% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 474,817 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 19,344 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.05% or 469,743 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,528 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 9,085 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Becker Cap reported 519,325 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,200 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Western Capital Mgmt reported 3.36% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 108,773 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35,600 shares to 54,600 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.