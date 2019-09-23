Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Has Increased Position by $349,360 as Stock Value Rose; Meritage Group LP Decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $51.99 Million as Stock Price Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 113,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 872,065 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.66 million, down from 985,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $547. About 67,328 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 188,378 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50 million, up from 182,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 141,621 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 29/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 29; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $578.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26,117 shares to 288,628 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,584 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 959,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 43,729 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 270,505 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co owns 119,624 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 1,070 are held by Advisory Ltd Com. First Manhattan invested in 100 shares. Bennicas Assocs has invested 0.67% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Oregon-based Becker Mngmt has invested 1.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 18,730 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 135,041 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bunge Limited – Lots Of Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.