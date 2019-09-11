Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Raised Its Stake by $919,497; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increases Position in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX)

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.08 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 209.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 737,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.02 million, up from 352,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.99. About 663,472 shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nordea Mgmt Ab invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Assetmark Inc reported 7 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Numerixs Techs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Us National Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74 shares. Geode Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 12.77 million are held by Vanguard. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). American International Group Inc stated it has 2,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has 38,408 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 31,067 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner Partnership Unit (BEP) by 10,800 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 110,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,700 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA).