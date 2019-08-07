Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Raised Its Position; Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Cut Position

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 1.37M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 254,462 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 10/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 10

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Limited reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 846,366 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation invested in 0.02% or 111,621 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 78,700 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 115,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Adage Partners Group Inc owns 1.89M shares. Cutler Cap Management Ltd Co owns 42,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,354 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 27,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Res invested 0.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Rothschild Corporation Il has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Baystate Wealth Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 22,450 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 27,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XPH).