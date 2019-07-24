Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Lifted Stake by $919,497 as Stock Value Rose; Cypress Capital Management Has Decreased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $12.74 Million; Shares Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 576,942 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 77,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $208.44. About 11.37M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,750 shares to 269,073 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 35,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.