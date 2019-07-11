Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Lifted Position by $919,497 as Market Valuation Rose; As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Redwood Capital Management Trimmed Position

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.12 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 949,889 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 330,876 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 116,600 shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0% or 31,284 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 347,803 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 184,443 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc has 10,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Lc accumulated 14,179 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 15,485 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 130,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 185,768 shares. Zeke Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 22,049 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 52.03% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.23 per share. AXL’s profit will be $66.37M for 4.82 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.89% EPS growth.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 5.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset owns 31,736 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Management Lp owns 31,719 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 10,487 shares. Bennicas Assocs Incorporated reported 14,450 shares. Alpine Mgmt Ltd Com has 25,000 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca reported 30,130 shares. Ellington Group Lc owns 6,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fil holds 1.77 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.67M shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 50,100 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 424,663 shares. Cwm has invested 0.2% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.03% or 5,262 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,151 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.