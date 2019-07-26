Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Increased Its Stake by $919,497 as Stock Price Rose; Homrich & Berg Has Cut Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stake by $348,789 as Stock Declined

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 703,788 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 61,621 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock. $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Ltd stated it has 0.18% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Heartland Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kennedy Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 173,537 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 198,089 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 295,139 shares in its portfolio. Litespeed Mngmt invested 8.27% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 46 were reported by Bessemer Gp. First Trust Communication stated it has 19,803 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Ltd owns 7,541 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.18% or 103,045 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 31,067 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 248,128 shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $580.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company holds 308,357 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 325 shares. Coe Management Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 41,126 shares. 35,307 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 30,390 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 55,274 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 84,827 shares. Blackrock accumulated 285,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Confluence Inv Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 684,705 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com holds 0.16% or 37,076 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Novare Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 118,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Company invested in 0% or 127,541 shares. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 279,969 shares or 0.31% of the stock.