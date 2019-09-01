Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Boosted Holding; Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed by $503,712 Its Stake

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 22,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 38,408 shares. Cutler Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 42,200 shares. Franklin Resources reported 5.72M shares. State Bank Of America De owns 295,139 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Llc reported 28,700 shares stake. Van Eck Associate owns 786,314 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gp Llc has 0.25% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 4.85 million are held by State Street. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mcclain Value Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 33,367 shares. 41,915 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moore Cap Mgmt Lp reported 665,000 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.05% or 22,266 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 100 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 48,480 shares to 148,932 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,737 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 63,113 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 217,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 271,940 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Consultants Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,912 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 255,316 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Eagle Management Ltd Llc owns 1.38M shares. Central Bank owns 411 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Everence Mgmt reported 10,332 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co holds 2,125 shares. 1,056 are held by Bartlett Lc. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2,013 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.08% or 3,222 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Management has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.32% or 22,819 shares in its portfolio.