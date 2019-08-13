Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Trimmed Its Position; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $253.24. About 534,250 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 62.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 46,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 28,323 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 74,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 689,901 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) by 123,500 shares to 512,300 shares, valued at $56.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (Put) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (Put).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge, BP Form Joint Venture To Create A Bioenergy Company In Brazil – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab accumulated 0.03% or 908,782 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amg Funds Llc invested in 18,267 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 3,487 shares. Qs Llc holds 10,680 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Management holds 0.03% or 11,615 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 43,611 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 3,937 are held by Lpl Fincl Llc. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 5,838 shares. Mcclain Value Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2.43% or 33,367 shares. Innovations Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,710 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 55,000 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 870 shares. Fincl Bank invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.