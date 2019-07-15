Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Federated Investors Cut Its Stake; Jane Street Group Lowered Kb Home (Call) (KBH) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (Call) (KBH) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 51,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 64,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Kb Home (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 618,894 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 205,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,600 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722,000, down from 219,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 276,524 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc invested in 0.26% or 33,794 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 13,465 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.03% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 253,509 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 53,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,072 are owned by Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership. Zweig has invested 0.58% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dupont Capital Management stated it has 100,037 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.21 million shares. Long Pond Cap LP has invested 0.48% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 332,379 shares in its portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Put) (NYSE:WTW) by 85,800 shares to 116,700 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) by 231,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 91,816 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 98,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock or 38,588 shares. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 12.77M shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 275,000 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Blair William Il has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cadence Capital reported 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ci Investments has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 41,915 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 2.22M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 440,868 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Incorporated has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Corporation In invested in 0.01% or 370 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 0% stake. First Manhattan holds 0% or 100 shares.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 42.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.