Bunge Limited (BG) Share Price Rose While Litespeed Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 27.47 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 1.09 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 980 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Daiwa Sb Investments accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 36,205 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 23,199 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 42,349 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 241,172 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ftb reported 0% stake. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.16% or 45,924 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bogle Inv Management LP De holds 0.96% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 236,618 shares. The Australia-based Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 846,366 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million was made by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.29M shares to 110.01M shares, valued at $207.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.