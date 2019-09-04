Bunge Limited (BG) Position Has Upped by Litespeed Management Llc; Guild Investment Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $1.74 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $207.93. About 6.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 176,337 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co owns 1.07M shares. Kepos Capital LP stated it has 121,837 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,298 shares. Alyeska Group Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 150,000 shares. Blair William Company Il has 8,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 53,405 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Liability. 1.11 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gsa Partners Llp reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Inc owns 36,205 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 870 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 74 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 206,937 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05 million. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

